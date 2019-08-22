Huge movie screen goes up at Studio C in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews hung West Michigan’s largest movie screen Wednesday.

The 90-foot-wide screen is at the new Studio C theater along Ionia Avenue SW near Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids. It has top-of-the-line technology.

“It has 4K digital projection,” Studio C spokeswoman Emily Loeks said. “This is sort of nerd talk, but basically it’s going to have the most beautiful picture and stage-tiered sort of sound that is projected throughout the auditorium that’s going to make it as crisp and clear and beautiful sound and imagery as anything that we’ve built to date.”

The theater that includes the 90-foot screen will seat 300.

Crews hang a 90-foot movie screen at the new Studio C theater in downtown Grand Rapids. (Aug. 21, 2019)

Crews hang a 90-foot movie screen at the new Studio C theater in downtown Grand Rapids. (Aug. 21, 2019)

Crews hang a 90-foot movie screen at the new Studio C theater in downtown Grand Rapids. (Aug. 21, 2019)

Crews hang a 90-foot movie screen at the new Studio C theater in downtown Grand Rapids. (Aug. 21, 2019)

Eight other smaller screens will be installed this week.

“Also this is the theater that’s going to have reclined seating in every auditorium and that’s something that people are really looking forward to,” Loeks said. “It’s also going to have heated backs so in the winter time you can turn that on and just cozy up right in your seat.”

She also announced that there will be free parking on site for moviegoers when the theater opens Sept. 27.

The rest of the accompanying Studio Park development should be open in time for the holidays.