GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan-based cannabis company is looking to give one lucky person the chance at free weed for an entire year.

SKYMINT Premium Cannabis is holding a giveaway that will hand out $500 worth of in-store credit every month for 12 months to the winner, who will be selected at random.

There are three different ways to enter your name into the sweepstakes:

Fill out an online entry form

Follow SKYMINT on Instagram

Use the promo code “FREE WEED” on any online order

If you don’t win the grand prize, don’t worry. Twenty-four additional winners will be selected to receive a 10-gram ‘Giant Joint.’

The sweepstakes will run from Jan. 16 through the end of the month. You can find more information on the giveaway at skymint.com.