GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In honor of National Detroit-style Pizza Day this week, Buddy’s Pizza in Grand Rapids is offering you the chance at some free pies.

For the past 77 years, Buddy’s has been offering Detroit-style pizza at its many locations across the state of Michigan, including the location on 28th Street SE in Grand Rapids.

As part of hitting that milestone, the pizzeria will be rewarding the first 77 customers in line at the 28th Street storefront on Friday with free pizza for an entire year.

Along with the promise of free pizza, Buddy’s has also announced that $1 from every pizza sold on National Detroit-style Pizza Day will be donated to the Salvation Army. This promotion will take place at all 22 Buddy’s locations.

More information on the celebration can be found here.