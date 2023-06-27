GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Gold are looking for a select few to join their new dance team ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets announced that the new Gold Dance Team will perform at home games and other events hosted by the team. The dancers will be coached by Ashley Kaman, who was originally the dance coach for the Detroit Drive.

“I’m so excited for the return of the dance team to the Grand Rapids Gold. The dancers will bring another level of excitement and fan engagement to the game day experience,” Kaman said. “As the only professional dance team to perform at Van Andel Arena, we anticipate a great turnout of talented dancers at our tryouts this August.”

Dance tryouts will be held Aug. 5 and 6 at MSA Woodland. Tryouts are open to both men and women ages 18 and up. The registration fee is $35 if paid before Aug. 5. It’ll be $55 on the day of the tryouts. To register or for more information on the team, click here.