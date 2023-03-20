GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids is asking for the public’s help to fight spongy moth caterpillars.

Through late April, people can look for the light brown, spongy-looking egg masses on tree trunks. Gently scrape them off using a plastic putty knife or other dull tool into a bucket of soapy water.

A spongy moth caterpillar. (AP File)

Spongy moths, formerly called gypsy moths, are invasive in Michigan. They can defoliate trees, which makes the trees more susceptible to diseases that could kill them.

The city has crews that work to get rid of spongy moths every spring, but there are so many that it needs the public’s help.

You can find more information about the city’s efforts to combat spongy moths on its website.