How you can become one of GR's 'Hometown Champs' Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Not a millionaire? You can still have a $1 million impact on Grand Rapids by helping Experience Grand Rapids track down the next event the city should host.

"Very often, in order to bring a national convention to town, we need someone local or a local organization to say, ‘Yes, I'm passionate about my hometown and I want to share it with all of my friends in my group,'" said Janet Korn, senior vice president of Experience Grand Rapids.

Experience Grand Rapids says these "Hometown Champs" have lured 18 conferences and conventions to the city this year, from the American Guild of Organists to the American Dahlia Society. The events are expected to generate $14 million in spending through hotel stays, dining, shopping and visits to other city attractions.

"It's such a great way to give back to the community. I like to tell people that almost every convention might have an economic impact of around a million dollars to our community. And many of us don't have a million dollars to give to our community, but this is a way they can," Korn said.

The Bring it to GR program fostering Hometown Champs has been around for decades, translating the passion of Grand Rapids residents into an economic boost for the area.

"We really, really count on the community members, either in their professional lives, in the organizations that they, where they work, or in their personal lives, with their hobbies, their faith, to really help us bring conferences to the community," Korn said.

She says a visit to Grand Rapids can have a lasting impact.

"People come in for groups and they experience our city for the first time, and many times they come back because they learn what kind of a great place this is," said Korn.

The process of becoming a Hometown Champ starts with one call to Experience Grand Rapids.

"It's almost easier when someone calls us and says, ‘Can you help us bring our meeting here?' And we almost always say yes," Korn said.

Each Hometown Champ gets a gift card and letter from Experience Grand Rapids CEO Doug Small and Mayor Rosalynn Bliss.

----

Online:

Experience Grand Rapids: Bring it to GR