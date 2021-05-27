How West Michigan businesses are trying to lure workers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the pandemic eases, businesses from restaurants to retail say they are having trouble hiring enough workers.

Mike Fettig, the president of Grand Rapids-based Fettig Jobs Employment Agency, said West Michigan is seeing a situation just as bad as the rest of the nation. He said the worker shortage impacts most industries, and companies are offering higher wages, signing bonuses and college tuition payments to try and get back to full staff.

Fettig says during the pandemic, there were many people who lost their job and were able to move into a different career. He isn’t sure if West Michigan will embrace the work-from-home model the way other parts of the country have.

He did note it’s a great time to be looking for work with so many different options available.