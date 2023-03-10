GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a weekend that most people don’t look forward to. On Saturday night into Sunday, we’ll spring forward and lose an hour of sleep for daylight saving time.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine is urging seasonal time changes to be abolished in favor of Permanent Standard Time.

Academy doctors says there is mounting evidence of the dangers of seasonal time changes, including increased medical errors, car crashes and increased hospital admissions.

Dr. Anita Shelgikar, a clinical professor of neurology at the University of Michigan, said there are ways to minimize the fatigue and sleepiness that some say is associated with the springtime change.

“Some strategies for healthy sleep in general are to maintain a consistent bed time and wake up time. For adults, the recommendation is to get at least seven hours of sleep a night. Some other strategies for getting adjusted to the time change include making sure that your sleeping environment is cool, quiet and dark and that when you wake up in the morning you expose yourself to bright light, to really start to train your internal clock to the day.”

In 2022, the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would establish permanent daylight saving time in the U.S.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine opposes the bill and is urging congress to support permanent standard time instead.