How to navigate family conflict this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The holiday season can already be a stressful time but this year some experts believe has the potential to be tenser than most.

“I think a lot of people are grieving maybe they don’t necessarily expect that they are,” said Dr. Julia Williams, a clinical director and therapist at Practical Solutions Counseling. “There has been a lot of loss globally. Individuals and families have lost a lot of people whether it’s loss of jobs or loss of support. Employers have lost their businesses and it does bring a lot of stress into the holidays.”

It’s been another difficult year with opposing political views as well as vaccine and mask mandates dividing the nation. Some of those issues have even put a strain on relationships within families.

Williams, who has been a counselor for more than a decade, said if you plan on getting together with family for the holidays there are several things to think about ahead of time.

“I think that that’s very important for people to realize that whatever the weight of the days is, they are carrying it right into the holidays,” she said. “One of the biggest pieces of advice that I would give is to be just respectful of your own needs and realize that other people may have and are entitled to have their own opinions and come into the situation with some grace, some compassion.”

Williams added that it’s a good idea to consider who or what topics are most likely to cause conflict.

“I would definitely encourage people to consider coping ahead and what that looks like it may be sitting down and thinking OK, what is likely going to happen at this dinner? Who is likely going to cause tension or rub me the wrong way? What topics may be something that could cause tension?”

She said if you think through those situations ahead of time, you can come up with a plan on how you’ll deal with any potential issues.

“When will I need a break? Where will I go? What will I do? Do I need to take my meds ahead of time? Make sure that I take a snack ahead of time. Hangry is real so being able to go into the situation expecting the expected,” said Williams

As for COVID-19 concerns, experts on family conflict say it’s better to let people know your expectations on things like vaccines and mask-wearing ahead of time. No matter where they stand on the issue, you can extend an invitation and leave it up to them to decide if they’ll attend.

“Choice is always good because then people don’t feel like they’re losing their individuality,” said Dr. Lisa Townsend, a clinical social worker and therapist at Project Reach Services Counseling. “The next step is compromised. Maybe there could be a form of dialogue where family members can come together, and they can make decisions together collaboratively.”

Townsend wrote “Get on the Good Foot, America,” a book that offers solutions to create a more united nation. She said topics like cultural, spiritual and political issues can be some of the most divisive. Although everyone is entitled to their own opinions, sometimes it’s better not to bring up these subjects.

She also added that when people are stressed, those underlying issues can be subconsciously projected on the people nearest to you which often includes family members.

“To allow yourself to get in disputes and conflicts, it just would be a travesty actually because it’s such a great loss,” Townsend said. “You have to determine what’s most important to you. Are the issues, materialism, things of that nature — are those things more important to you, or are relationships more important to you?”

She said establishing boundaries in advance allows for more time for compromise and rational dialogue but the thing she believes everyone should bring into this holiday season is selflessness.

“Who is going to be that bigger person and how badly do you want to fight for your family?” she asked. “There are so many families who have lost loved ones during (the pandemic). They don’t have this opportunity this year to be able to spend this holiday season with their families. If you really want to get together with your family and you want unity, you will find a way to make it happen.”