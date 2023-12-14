GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Most kids are anxiously awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus and the lazy days off school during the holiday break.

For children of divorced parents, the holiday season can bring uncertainty and extra emotions.

Ric Roane practices family law with of Warner Norcross Judd LLP. He reminds parents to remain child-centric.

“Keep your focus on your children and not your own personal desires or wishes. There’s loss that comes with divorce. Loss of time with your children, loss of other things. Keep your children central in your focus. And remember to share. Share your children with your former spouse,” said Roane.

He urges parents to listen to their children’s opinions about how and where they want to spend the holidays.

“If there’s a certain activity that they want to do … keep that in mind and try to meet their needs and their wishes. You’re going to have a better relationship with your children if they have a sense you authentically listen to them.”

Roane cites a divorcing couple he worked with years ago for a piece of advice when it comes to money and buying Christmas gifts.

“For their children, they established a joint bank account that the parents would contribute each month into and then they would pay for expenses, enrichment activities, sports fees, music fees and gifts. Holiday gifts and birthday gifts for their children over the years. The parents would get together, they had an awareness of what the child’s need was or a child’s desire for a gift was. And the parents would jointly give those gifts.”

Roane said the children get the sense that even though the parents are divorced, they’re still working together to meet the children’s needs.