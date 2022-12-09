GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The holiday season is here, and with that comes a lot of tasty treats. Whether it’s cookies in the workplace, or a Christmas dinner party, if you have food allergies, it can be tricky.

Dr. Gill Hart, a food intolerance specialist with YorkTest, said there’s a difference between allergies and intolerance. Food allergies are potentially life-threatening, and symptoms come on very quickly, within minutes of eating the food.

Food intolerance is often a delayed reaction and can involve a number of foods. Dr. Hart says over time, some food intolerances can adjust.