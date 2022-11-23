GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Veterinarians are reminding you to consider what your pets need to stay healthy during the hectic holiday season.

Christine Swanson, a vet at BluePearl Veterinary Hospital in Grand Rapids, offered a few things to keep in mind, starting with your pet’s diet: Some foods can make animals sick, like chocolate, candy in general and fatty foods like turkey skin and gravy.

Pets may view the decorations all over hour house as new toys. Make sure ornaments, lights, candles and garland are out of their reach.

If you’re traveling, make sure to pack whatever your pet may need, like healthy snacks, their usual food and an extra water bowl for the road.

Perhaps most importantly, check to see what veterinarians provide emergency services at your destination, just in case the need arises.

You can learn more at www.bluepearlvet.com.