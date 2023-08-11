GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the school year approaches, one Kent County nonprofit is looking to help parents out with helpful tools proven to aid in children’s development.

Great Start Collaborative of Kent County will hold the fourth annual Books, Blocks and Balls event this Saturday at Alger Head Start in Grand Rapids. Those in attendance will receive a free gift bag that will be filled with items that help children reach different developmental stages.

On top of the bags, there will also be screenings for parents to take advantage of to ensure their child is reaching the proper milestones in their growth. Each child in attendance will also be given a free book to read.

There will also be several food trucks, live music, games and raffles for the whole family to enjoy.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.