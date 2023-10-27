GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mix 95.7 morning hosts Big Joe and Laura are partnering with a Grand Rapids charity and businesses to collect coats for those in need.

“One of our coworkers Wendy told us about this awesome organization called Neighbors for Neighbors… and what they do is every second Saturday of every month they come out to Heartside Park around 12 o’clock and they hand out different things that people in the community that are unhoused and homeless need,” Big Joe said.

The cohosts are partnering with the nonprofit and sponsors to collect 100 new or like-new used coats. Drop-off sites include:

The Big Joe and Laura’s Warm Hearts Coat Drive launched Monday and will continue through Nov. 3. The event is also accepting monetary donations — organizers say $40 is enough to buy one coat.