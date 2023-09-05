GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Have you had that feeling that sinks in on a Sunday night — the jitters mixed with a bit of dread for the week ahead? You aren’t alone.

Studies show 80% of Americans have anxiety on Sunday afternoons as they feel the responsibilities of Monday creeping in, according to Sanford Behavior Health. That feelings has been dubbed the “Sunday Scaries.”

Rae Green, founder and president of Sanford Behavioral Health explained why these feelings happen.

“Over the weekend, our cognitive load is lighter. And when that happens, we kind of “chill out” for a couple of days and then Sunday rolls around and we’re accessing part of our brains that we haven’t used for a couple of days,” she said.

She said the key is to manage the anxious thoughts. Here are five tips:

Take a walk Practice mindfulness Work on your sleep hygiene Make a plan for Sunday afternoon Prepare for Monday

Mindfulness is a meditative technique Green says counteracts overthinking by “refocusing you into the present.” She also suggested looking ahead on Fridays to purposely plan “chill time” into your weekend.

“If you’re in recovery, the sinking Sunday feeling can be particularly hazardous. But it’s common, it’s normal and setting positive intentions on Sunday can really set the stage for good vibes during that week ahead,” said Green.