GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the owners of Breton Village mall demolish the interior of the former Omelette Shoppe to make the space more marketable, owner Jeff Lobdell is focusing on his remaining group of restaurants, which is growing.

“I hated closing restaurants. It’s not something you like to see happen… but I think we made some good decisions. We’re now growing and people are happy,” Lobdell told News 8 over the phone Wednesday.

The Omelette Shoppe at Breton Village was among the 18 of 20 restaurants that Restaurant Partners, Inc. closed on March 15, 2020, at the start of the pandemic.

(In this March 24, 2022 photo, caution tape surrounds the Breton Village mall storefront that was previously home to The Omelette Shoppe. Contractors are demolishing portions of the interior to make the space more marketable, according to CWD Real Estate.)

Lobdell said his company hoped to reopen the restaurant, but that hope faded when dining rooms closed a second time, staff were in shorter supply and The Omelette Shoppe’s lease term was nearing its February 2021 end. Lobdell closed the Breton Village Omelette Shoppe as well as his Grand Coney restaurant on 28th Street SE in Cascade Township. Remaining staff were relocated to other restaurants within the company.

Lobdell said his restaurants have rebounded since then, with sales back to pre-pandemic levels and operating hours back to normal. In November, he bought the Real Food Café restaurants in Alger Heights and on Plainfield Avenue. Three weeks ago, Restaurant Partners Inc. acquired Sugar Beach Resort and Grand Beach Resort in Traverse City.

“We think the future is bright for hospitality,” Lobdell said.

The staffing shortage in hospitality may also be turning a corner. Now that gas prices are higher and restaurants are offering better pay and incentives, Lobdell says he’s seeing some people who left to work for third-party delivery services like DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Shipt apply for restaurant jobs.

CONTINUING UNCERTAINTY

Grand Valley State University economist Paul Isely said while he hasn’t heard about this trend yet, “it all fits” because the opportunity cost of delivery is becoming more expensive.

But Isely cautioned more challenges are ahead for the restaurant industry and the overall economy.

“We’ve only seen the first shoe drop for food inflation. It’s going to pick up speed as the year goes on… part of that is (related to) Ukraine,” Isely said.

He said Africa sources wheat and corn from Ukraine and Russia, with about half of its food imports coming from Ukraine. With the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Africa faces a famine that will force the country to find food elsewhere, driving up demand for the remaining supply.

Additionally, the higher cost of seed and fertilizer typically sourced from Ukraine means it will cost more to produce food this year. With less food and fewer varieties of food, prices will inevitably rise for everyone.

Isely expects the conflict in Ukraine to add about 2% to the inflation rate this year.

While the Federal Reserve is trying to slow down inflation by raising interest rates, only time will tell if it resets people’s psyche about prices.

Isley said the fear of prices going up “the next day” can become a self-fulfilling prophecy. The more people give into that fear and buy, the more demand increases, driving up prices.

“When everybody does it at the same time, (it) can lead to economic outcomes that no one wants,” he said.

Isely expects labor costs to continue to increase the rest of the year, which will force the hospitality industry to decide if it will either adjust prices or shift how businesses are run. That means more QR code menus and mobile ordering may be in the future.

“The flip side is that people want experiences and they have a lot more savings… and they’re willing to blow some of that money on experiences because (of) the last two years,” Isely said.

But he said higher prices are starting to eat away at the savings people built through stimulus payments and staying home during the pandemic.

“At some point we’re going to say, ‘I can’t handle the higher price. I’m not going to go out eat.’ We haven’t reached that point, but we will sometime this year,” Isely said.

FUTURE OF RESTAURANTS

Restaurant profit margins will be under pressure in the near term, Isely says. So far, the industry has been able to pass on the cost to consumers, but there are signs of patrons are starting to feel the pinch because some are tipping less.

Isely said lower-cost restaurants will be squeezed first since Americans with less wealth will burn through their savings first.

“It’s going to be a challenging environment this year and the hospitality industry is going to have to watch the changes people are making over the next few months,” Isely said. “They’re going to have to read the tea leaves.”