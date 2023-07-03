GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With fires still burning in Quebec and Ontario in Canada, more smoke may be heading towards West Michigan. But smoke from Fourth of July fireworks shows could also have an effect on our air quality index.

“Fireworks, when they combust, have off-gassing of substances in sulfides and nitrogens that can combine with oxygen and produce a kind of an acidic, actually gas,” said Ann Flint, director of respiratory care at Grand Valley State University.

Flint said gas can affect you depending on where you stand.

“Fireworks are shooting off over your head and being dispersed over a large area. So unless you’re right on top of them, they’re only going to cause so much damage,” said Flint.

While you can move away from fireworks, you cannot escape wildfire smoke.

“That density of smoke is all over the place and you can’t get away from it. Then that’s why for even regular people without preexisting lung conditions, it’s been irritating to the eyes and made people cough and feel uncomfortable,” Flint said.

For people with conditions like asthma and emphysema, the smoke made a big impact on their day-to-day lives.

“Breathing in the particles is going to cause them to potentially get tipped over into a critical lung situation where they have to go to the hospital,” Flint said.

He said for the air to have an immediate effect on a person with previous health conditions, the air quality needs to be at a level of high hundreds or over 200. On Friday, it was around 50, according to AirNow.

With the wildfires still burning in Canada, Flint said we could see more smoke from the fires in the future.

“As long as the wildfires are going, then potentially, it’s going to come back,” Flint said.

Our Storm Team 8 meteorologists will continue monitoring to determine if the large amounts of smoke we saw last week will make a return in the future.