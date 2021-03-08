How Grand Rapids’ Morton Hotel aims to draw dog-lovers downtown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Downtown Grand Rapids’ newest dog-friendly hotel opens next week.

Morton Hotel caters to dog lovers by offering a dog play and relief area and a dog wash station. Each of the hotel’s 25 extended-stay rooms come with an elevated dog bed and leash hook. Best of all, guests don’t pay extra for their pup’s stay.

(A photo provided by AHC Hospitality shows the dog wash station inside Morton Hotel.)

The hotel at the corner of Ionia Avenue and Monroe Center NW accommodates humans by providing full-service kitchens, washers and dryers in each room, which boast “amazing downtown views,” according to management group AHC Hospitality. Morton Hotel also includes a fitness center, outdoor patio and Wi-Fi.

(A photo provided by AHC Hospitality shows a full-service kitchen inside a Morton Hotel room.)

Rooms range from a smaller studio space to a penthouse. Rates start at $179 a night.

Morton Hotel replaces three floors of a 13-story building that was previously residential housing. Owner 55 Ionia Partners LLC decided to convert some of the apartments and unsold condos to better market the ground-floor retail space and “meet the perceived demand for additional hotels in downtown Grand Rapids,” according to a 2019 redevelopment request made to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

A September 2020 photo shows The Morton building in downtown Grand Rapids.

A Dec. 18, 2019 photo shows the Morton House in downtown Grand Rapids.

The new hotel was supposed to open in 2020, but hit delays as the pandemic intensified.

The same design firm and artist who transformed Amway Grand Plaza Hotel’s Cygnus 27 restaurant into MDRD are behind The Morton’s makeover. Gensler created the hotel’s dog-friendly design by taking a mid-century modern twist on the 1950s Bauhaus art style, using splashes of bold color among wood and metal furnishings. Artist Maddie Jackson created custom pieces for each guest room.

(A photo provided by AHC Hospitality shows a bed inside a Morton Hotel room.)

Morton Hotel is doubling down on the contactless experience, which has become popular during the coronavirus pandemic. Hotel visitors check themselves in and out and get an individual pin code to access their room. AHC Hospitality says housekeepers use disinfectants effective against COVID-19.

Morton Hotel opens March 15. Visitors can reserve a room now by visiting https://www.mortonhotelgr.com/.

The hotel plans to celebrate its opening with an outdoor event for dogs and humans later this summer.