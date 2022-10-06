GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This year marks the 50th Pulaski Days, a celebration of Polish heritage in Grand Rapids.
“We’re really excited, we’ve been planning this for two years. This is 50 years of Polish traditions, bringing families together and memories,” Michelle Kershner, the chairwoman of Pulaski Days, said.
Fourteen halls will be opening their doors to the public for the weekend.
“Each one of these halls has its own unique facets of who they are and what they bring to the community which represents not only Polish but Lithuanian. There is a mix and you’ll learn that with the food and the music,” said Kershner.
Below, find out more about each hall.
EASTERN AVENUE HALL
Sacred Heart Society of St. Isidore’s Church
506 Eastern Avenue NE
Facebook
Pulaski Days schedule:
Friday
Hall hours: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Kitchen hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Entertainment:
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Ray Watkoski Family Band and Gary Szotko/GPS will play polka and variety on the main floor.
- 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Freddie Z, a one-man polka band, will play upstairs.
- 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.: The Hype will play rock and roll on the main floor.
- 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Brena will be upstairs playing rock and roll.
Saturday
Hall hours: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Kitchen hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Entertainment:
- 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Gary Szotko/GPS will be on the main floor playing polka
- 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Fred Zarzecki will be upstairs playing polka
- 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Pretty Kool will be on the main floor playing rock and roll
- 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Starfarm, from Lansing, will be upstairs playing rock and roll
Sunday
Hall hours: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Kitchen hours: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Entertainment:
- 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Ray Watkoski Family Band and Gary Szotko/GPS will play polka and variety on the main floor.
- 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Fred Zarzecki will play polka music upstairs.
There will be a Bloody Mary bar featuring the “Polish Skewer” from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
You can find Eastern Avenue Hall’s full Pulaski Days menu on its Facebook page.
DIAMOND HALL
St. Isidore’s Benevolent Aid Society
435 Diamond Avenue NE
Facebook
Pulaski Days schedule:
Friday
Hall hours: 7 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Food will be served starting at 7 a.m.
Downstairs entertainment schedule:
- 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Stan Mroz Orchestra (polka music)
- 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Trent Urbytes & the Polka Selection
- 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.: DJ K & C Beats
Upstairs entertainment schedule:
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Packard Family Band (polka)
- 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Thundering Heat (rock)
Saturday
Hall hours: 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Food will be served starting at 10 a.m.
Downstairs entertainment schedule:
- 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Trent Urbytes & the Polka Selection
- 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.: K & C Beats (DJ)
Upstairs entertainment:
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Packard Family Band (polka)
- 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Thundering Heart (rock)
Sunday
Hall hours: 11 a.m.
Downstairs entertainment schedule:
- 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Stan Mroz (polka)
Upstairs entertainment schedule:
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Packard Family Band (polka)
The menu will include kielbasa, golumpki, pierogi, kapusta, and rye bread.
JACKSON STREET HALL
Polish National Aid Society
921 Jackson Street NW
Facebook
The Polish National Aid Society was founded in 1878 and the Jackson Street Hall opened in 1888, according to David Maitner. When it was founded, the club helped Polish immigrants meet other Polish-speaking Americans who could help them integrate, find jobs and navigate their new lives in Grand Rapids. It also helped in the creation of some of the churches in Grand Rapids’ West Side neighborhood.
As Maitner put it, the Polish National Aid Society “really helped the Polish community integrate into the American way of life.”
Roger Mansield, the president, said visitors to Jackson Street Hall can expect to find a friendly environment with live music, homemade food and good cheap drinks.
Pulaski Days schedule:
Friday
Club hours: 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Food service: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Entertainment schedule:
- 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Johnathon B The One Man Band
- 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Bob Brock and The B-Tones
Saturday
Club hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Food service: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Entertainment schedule:
- 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Bob Brock and The B-Tones
- 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Johnathon B The One Man Band
- 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Bob Brock and The B-Tones
Sunday
Club hours: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Food service: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
KOSCIUSZKO HALL
Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Benevolent Society of Grand Rapids
935 Park Street SW
Website | Facebook
Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Benevolent Society of Grand Rapids or Kosciuszko Hall was founded in 1903, according to Mike Grabowsko, president of the club.
Grobowski said visitors during Pulaski Days can expect to have a fun time while enjoying great Polish food and traditional Polish music.
“We are known for our food. We have always got good reviews on our food, which is important to us. We take pride in that,” Grabowski said. “We stick to the traditional Polish heritage with Pulaski Days by having Polish bands and we think that is important as well.”
Pulaski Days schedule:
Friday
Hall Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Kitchen Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Live Polish music:
- 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Polski Chix
- 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Diddle Styx
Saturday
Hall Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Kitchen Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Live Polish music:
- 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Diddle Styx
- 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Polski Chix
Sunday
Hall Hours: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Kitchen Hours: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Live Polish Music:
- 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Polski Chix
- 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Diddle Styx
LITTLE HALL
St. Stanislaus Aid Society
823 Michigan Street NE
Friends of Little Hall Facebook page
Pulaski Days schedule:
Friday
Hall hours: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Food: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For carry-out, please call ahead at 616.774.8997.
Entertainment schedule:
- 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Mike Dodge Band
Saturday
Hall hours: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Food: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Entertainment schedule:
- 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Denny Gramza Band
- 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Mike Dodge Band
Sunday
Hall hours: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Food: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until out. Sunday will feature Bloody Marys, mimosas and Polish breakfast bake.
Entertainment schedule: Denny Gramza Band from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
POLISH FALCONS
Polish Falcons Aid Society
957 Fulton Street W.
Website | Facebook
The Polish Falcons was started in 1927 as an aid society to help Polish immigrants who moved to Grand Rapids, according to John Theisen, Polish Falcons Lead Trustee.
“When you come to Polish Falcons, you can be welcomed in with a warm welcome,” said Theisen. “We offer live music, food, beverages and the comradery, heritage and culture of Pulaski Days.”
Pulaski Days schedule:
Food will be provided by Three Men and A Grill. No one under 21 after 9 p.m.
Thursday
Hall hours: 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Kitchen hours: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Entertainment: The Diddle-Styx Polka Bank from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Friday
Hall hours: 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Kitchen hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Entertainment:
- 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Tony Blazonczyk’s New Phaze Polka Band from Chicago
- 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.: DJ Ace Marsigian will be playing upstairs
Saturday
Hall hours: 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Kitchen hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Entertainment:
- 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Tony Blazonczyk’s New Phaze Polka Band from Chicago
- 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Alex Vinicki Band with guest Dave Silvinski will be playing upstairs
Sunday
Hall hours: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Kitchen hours: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Entertainment: Tony Blazonczyk’s New Phaze Polka Band from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
VYTAUTAS HALL
Vytautas Aid Society
1300 Hamilton Avenue NW
Website | Facebook
Vytautas Aid Society was established in 1910, according to President Jim Visota.
“We may be a small club, but like all of these clubs, they are full of great people. We may not agree on everything, but it is a meeting place. It is a place for comradery. It is a place for good times. It is even a place for when there is a death, you come here afterward the wake and stuff,” said Visota.
Vytautas boasts two unique items that Visota says visitors will only be able to find there, including a “labor-intensive,” “very tasty” potato casserole dish with bacon and onions and a signature Lithuanian honey-infused liqueur which he describes as “potent stuff.”
Pulaski Days schedule:
Friday
Kitchen hours: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Entertainment: Midnight Road from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Saturday
Kitchen hours: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Entertainment: Midnight Road from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
5TH STREET HALL
St. Adalbert’s Fraternal Aid
701 5th Street NW
Facebook | Instagram
St. Adalbert’s Aid Society, or Fifth Street Hall, was founded in 1872, making it the oldest fraternal society operating in Michigan, according to Pulaski Days organizers. The club is the 2022 Hall of the Year and will celebrate its 150th anniversary in November.
The society was established to support the Polish emigrants who settled in the West Side neighborhood of Grand Rapids. It also helped create the first Polish Catholic Church in the city — St. Adalbert, according to the Polish Heritage Society of Grand Rapids.
Pulaski Days schedule:
The food at 5th Street Hall will be provided by Polish Girl Catering. The full menu can be found on the hall’s Facebook page.
Thursday
Hall hours: 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Kitchen hours: 4 p.m. to 10:30 pm.
Entertainment: Gerry Kaminski’s Polka Network from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday
Hall hours: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Kitchen hours: Friday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Entertainment:
- 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.: Gerry Kaminski’s Polka Network (Downstairs)
- 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.: Pro Sound Entertainment DJ (Upstairs)
Saturday
Hall hours: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Kitchen hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Entertainment:
- 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.: Gerry Kaminski’s Polka Network (Downstairs)
- 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.: Pro Sound Entertainment DJ (Upstairs)
Sunday
Hall hours: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Kitchen hours: 11 a.m. until gone and a Bloody Mary bar starting at noon.
Entertainment: Virgil Baker and the Just 4 Fun Band from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
6TH STREET HALL
Knights of St. Casimir Aid Society
649 6th Street NW
Facebook
Knights of St. Casimir Aid Society, or 6th Street Hall, was founded in 1895, according to the Polish Heritage Society of Grand Rapids.
Pulaski Days schedule:
Friday
Club hours: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Kitchen hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Entertainment:
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Stan Mroz playing polka
- 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Skybourne will be upstairs playing rock and pop from the 60s to now
- 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. The 6 Pak playing 60s music
Saturday
Club hours: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Kitchen hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. or until the food is gone
Entertainment:
- 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Stan Mroz Orchestra playing polka
- 4:15 p.m.: P.R.C.U.A. Malbork Dance Group, kid Polish dancers
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Stan Mroz playing polka
- 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Forged in Blue will be upstairs playing rock, country and blues
- 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Skybourne playing rock and pop from the 60s to now
More information about its Pulaski Days festivities and menu can be found on Facebook.
AMERICAN LEGION NORTHEASTERN POST 459
658 Michigan Street NE
Website | Facebook
The American Legion Northeastern Post 459 was officially chartered in 1947, according to the organization’s website. Since nearly all of its World War II veteran members were of Polish or eastern European heritage, the post joined the Pulaski Days organization, according to event organizers.
Pulaski Days schedule:
Friday
Hall hours: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Kitchen hours: Full Polish meals from noon to 7 p.m.
Entertainment:
- 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Karaoke
- 6:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Denny Gramza’s Extravagramza
Saturday
Hall hours: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Kitchen hours: Full Polish meals from noon to 7 p.m.
Entertainment: Karaoke from noon to 12 a.m.
KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS
1140 Muskegon Avenue NE
Knights of Columbus Council 3104 was founded on Jan. 11, 1948, according to the Polish Heritage Society of Grand Rapids.
Friday
Hall hours: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Food service: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Entertainment: DJ from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday
Hall hours: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Food service: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Entertainment: DJ from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Sunday
Family Fun Day from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. with food served until 4 p.m.
Entertainment: DeeJay the Clown from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
LADDIES HALL
St. Ladislaus Aid Society
58 Lane Avenue SW
Website | Facebook
St. Ladislaus Hall, or Laddies, was founded on May 22, 1904, according to the Polish Heritage Society of Grand Rapids.
Pulaski Days schedule:
Laddies Hall will feature polka music throughout the weekend. The menu, prepared by hall members, includes kielbasa, golumbki, pierogi, kapusta, seasoned redskin potatoes and its famous mushrooms, according to its Facebook page.
Thursday
Hall hours: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Kitchen hours: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
It’s Polish-American night when visitors will get a preview of the weekend’s food with kapusta burgers, kapusta dogs and pierogi.
Friday
Hall hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Kitchen hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday
Hall hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Kitchen hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday
Hall hours: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Kitchen hours: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until the food is gone.
Entertainment: Gerry Kaminski & the Polka Network from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
ST. GEORGE’S HALL
St. George Peter & Paul’s Aid
1513 Quarry Avenue NW
St. George’s Hall was founded in 1905, according to the Polish Heritage Society of Grand Rapids.
Pulaski Days schedule:
Thursday
Hall hours: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
There will be live music from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the kitchen will be open Thursday night.
Friday
Hall hours: 11:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Kitchen hours: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Entertainment: Signal Point from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Saturday
Hall hours: 11:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Kitchen hours: 12 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Entertainment: Signal Point from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Sunday
Hall hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Kitchen hours: 12 p.m. until sold out of food
Pulaski Days Raffle Drawing at 5:30 p.m.
SONS AND DAUGHTERS
Sons and Daughters Club of Grand Rapids
1057 Hamilton Avenue NW
Facebook
Sons and Daughters Club was founded in 1912, according to the Polish Heritage Society of Grand Rapids.
Pulaski Days schedule:
Friday
Hall hours: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Food will be available starting at 12 p.m. and until it’s gone.
Entertainment schedule:
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Swineharts “Stripped”
- 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Scottville Clown Band
Saturday
Hall hours: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Food will be available starting at 12 p.m. and until it’s gone.
Entertainment schedule:
- 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Scottville Clown Band
- 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Swineharts “Stripped”
- 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Tomas Esparza Band
Sunday
Hall hours: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.