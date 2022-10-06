GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This year marks the 50th Pulaski Days, a celebration of Polish heritage in Grand Rapids.

“We’re really excited, we’ve been planning this for two years. This is 50 years of Polish traditions, bringing families together and memories,” Michelle Kershner, the chairwoman of Pulaski Days, said.

Fourteen halls will be opening their doors to the public for the weekend.

“Each one of these halls has its own unique facets of who they are and what they bring to the community which represents not only Polish but Lithuanian. There is a mix and you’ll learn that with the food and the music,” said Kershner.

Below, find out more about each hall.

EASTERN AVENUE HALL

Sacred Heart Society of St. Isidore’s Church

506 Eastern Avenue NE

Facebook

Pulaski Days schedule:

Friday

Hall hours: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Kitchen hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Entertainment:

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Ray Watkoski Family Band and Gary Szotko/GPS will play polka and variety on the main floor.

12 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Freddie Z, a one-man polka band, will play upstairs.

8 p.m. to 12 a.m.: The Hype will play rock and roll on the main floor.

8 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Brena will be upstairs playing rock and roll.

Saturday

Hall hours: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Kitchen hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Entertainment:

12 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Gary Szotko/GPS will be on the main floor playing polka

12 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Fred Zarzecki will be upstairs playing polka

8 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Pretty Kool will be on the main floor playing rock and roll

8 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Starfarm, from Lansing, will be upstairs playing rock and roll

Sunday

Hall hours: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Kitchen hours: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Entertainment:

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Ray Watkoski Family Band and Gary Szotko/GPS will play polka and variety on the main floor.

12 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Fred Zarzecki will play polka music upstairs.

There will be a Bloody Mary bar featuring the “Polish Skewer” from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

You can find Eastern Avenue Hall’s full Pulaski Days menu on its Facebook page.

DIAMOND HALL

St. Isidore’s Benevolent Aid Society

435 Diamond Avenue NE

Facebook

Pulaski Days schedule:

Friday

Hall hours: 7 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Food will be served starting at 7 a.m.

Downstairs entertainment schedule:

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Stan Mroz Orchestra (polka music)

4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Trent Urbytes & the Polka Selection

9 p.m. to 1 a.m.: DJ K & C Beats

Upstairs entertainment schedule:

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Packard Family Band (polka)

8 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Thundering Heat (rock)

Saturday

Hall hours: 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Food will be served starting at 10 a.m.

Downstairs entertainment schedule:

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Trent Urbytes & the Polka Selection

7 p.m. to 1 a.m.: K & C Beats (DJ)

Upstairs entertainment:

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Packard Family Band (polka)

8 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Thundering Heart (rock)

Sunday

Hall hours: 11 a.m.

Downstairs entertainment schedule:

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Stan Mroz (polka)

Upstairs entertainment schedule:

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Packard Family Band (polka)

The menu will include kielbasa, golumpki, pierogi, kapusta, and rye bread.

JACKSON STREET HALL

Polish National Aid Society

921 Jackson Street NW

Facebook

Jackson Street Hall in Grand Rapids on Sept. 26, 2022. Inside Jackson Street Hall in Grand Rapids on Sept. 26, 2022. Jackson Street Hall in Grand Rapids on Sept. 26, 2022.

The Polish National Aid Society was founded in 1878 and the Jackson Street Hall opened in 1888, according to David Maitner. When it was founded, the club helped Polish immigrants meet other Polish-speaking Americans who could help them integrate, find jobs and navigate their new lives in Grand Rapids. It also helped in the creation of some of the churches in Grand Rapids’ West Side neighborhood.

As Maitner put it, the Polish National Aid Society “really helped the Polish community integrate into the American way of life.”

Roger Mansield, the president, said visitors to Jackson Street Hall can expect to find a friendly environment with live music, homemade food and good cheap drinks.

Pulaski Days schedule:

Friday

Club hours: 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Food service: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Entertainment schedule:

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Johnathon B The One Man Band

8 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Bob Brock and The B-Tones

Saturday

Club hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Food service: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Entertainment schedule:

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Bob Brock and The B-Tones

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Johnathon B The One Man Band

8 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Bob Brock and The B-Tones

Sunday

Club hours: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Food service: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

KOSCIUSZKO HALL

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Benevolent Society of Grand Rapids

935 Park Street SW

Website | Facebook

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Benevolent Society of Grand Rapids or Kosciuszko Hall was founded in 1903, according to Mike Grabowsko, president of the club.

Grobowski said visitors during Pulaski Days can expect to have a fun time while enjoying great Polish food and traditional Polish music.

“We are known for our food. We have always got good reviews on our food, which is important to us. We take pride in that,” Grabowski said. “We stick to the traditional Polish heritage with Pulaski Days by having Polish bands and we think that is important as well.”

Pulaski Days schedule:

Friday

Hall Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Kitchen Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Live Polish music:

4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Polski Chix

9 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Diddle Styx

Saturday

Hall Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Kitchen Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Live Polish music:

2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Diddle Styx

8 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Polski Chix

Sunday

Hall Hours: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kitchen Hours: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Live Polish Music:

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Polski Chix

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Diddle Styx

LITTLE HALL

St. Stanislaus Aid Society

823 Michigan Street NE

Friends of Little Hall Facebook page

Pulaski Days schedule:

Friday

Hall hours: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Food: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For carry-out, please call ahead at 616.774.8997.

Entertainment schedule:

5 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Mike Dodge Band

Saturday

Hall hours: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Food: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Entertainment schedule:

12 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Denny Gramza Band

5 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Mike Dodge Band

Sunday

Hall hours: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Food: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until out. Sunday will feature Bloody Marys, mimosas and Polish breakfast bake.

Entertainment schedule: Denny Gramza Band from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

POLISH FALCONS

Polish Falcons Aid Society

957 Fulton Street W.

Website | Facebook

The Polish Falcons was started in 1927 as an aid society to help Polish immigrants who moved to Grand Rapids, according to John Theisen, Polish Falcons Lead Trustee.

“When you come to Polish Falcons, you can be welcomed in with a warm welcome,” said Theisen. “We offer live music, food, beverages and the comradery, heritage and culture of Pulaski Days.”

Pulaski Days schedule:

Food will be provided by Three Men and A Grill. No one under 21 after 9 p.m.

Thursday

Hall hours: 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Kitchen hours: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Entertainment: The Diddle-Styx Polka Bank from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday

Hall hours: 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Kitchen hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Entertainment:

7 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Tony Blazonczyk’s New Phaze Polka Band from Chicago

7 p.m. to 11 p.m.: DJ Ace Marsigian will be playing upstairs

Saturday

Hall hours: 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Kitchen hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Entertainment:

12:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Tony Blazonczyk’s New Phaze Polka Band from Chicago

7 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Alex Vinicki Band with guest Dave Silvinski will be playing upstairs

Sunday

Hall hours: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kitchen hours: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Entertainment: Tony Blazonczyk’s New Phaze Polka Band from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

VYTAUTAS HALL

Vytautas Aid Society

1300 Hamilton Avenue NW

Website | Facebook

Vytautas Aid Society was established in 1910, according to President Jim Visota.

“We may be a small club, but like all of these clubs, they are full of great people. We may not agree on everything, but it is a meeting place. It is a place for comradery. It is a place for good times. It is even a place for when there is a death, you come here afterward the wake and stuff,” said Visota.

Vytautas boasts two unique items that Visota says visitors will only be able to find there, including a “labor-intensive,” “very tasty” potato casserole dish with bacon and onions and a signature Lithuanian honey-infused liqueur which he describes as “potent stuff.”

Pulaski Days schedule:

Friday

Kitchen hours: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Entertainment: Midnight Road from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday

Kitchen hours: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Entertainment: Midnight Road from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

5TH STREET HALL

St. Adalbert’s Fraternal Aid

701 5th Street NW

Facebook | Instagram

Fifth Street Hall in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

St. Adalbert’s Aid Society, or Fifth Street Hall, was founded in 1872, making it the oldest fraternal society operating in Michigan, according to Pulaski Days organizers. The club is the 2022 Hall of the Year and will celebrate its 150th anniversary in November.

The society was established to support the Polish emigrants who settled in the West Side neighborhood of Grand Rapids. It also helped create the first Polish Catholic Church in the city — St. Adalbert, according to the Polish Heritage Society of Grand Rapids.

Pulaski Days schedule:

The food at 5th Street Hall will be provided by Polish Girl Catering. The full menu can be found on the hall’s Facebook page.

Thursday

Hall hours: 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Kitchen hours: 4 p.m. to 10:30 pm.

Entertainment: Gerry Kaminski’s Polka Network from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday

Hall hours: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Kitchen hours: Friday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Entertainment:

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.: Gerry Kaminski’s Polka Network (Downstairs)

7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.: Pro Sound Entertainment DJ (Upstairs)

Saturday

Hall hours: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Kitchen hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Entertainment:

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.: Gerry Kaminski’s Polka Network (Downstairs)

5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.: Pro Sound Entertainment DJ (Upstairs)

Sunday

Hall hours: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Kitchen hours: 11 a.m. until gone and a Bloody Mary bar starting at noon.

Entertainment: Virgil Baker and the Just 4 Fun Band from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

6TH STREET HALL

Knights of St. Casimir Aid Society

649 6th Street NW

Facebook

Sixth Street Hall in Grand Rapids. Inside 6th Street Hall in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Knights of St. Casimir Aid Society or 6th Street Hall in Grand Rapids on Sept. 27, 2022.

Knights of St. Casimir Aid Society, or 6th Street Hall, was founded in 1895, according to the Polish Heritage Society of Grand Rapids.

Pulaski Days schedule:

Friday

Club hours: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Kitchen hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Entertainment:

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Stan Mroz playing polka

7 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Skybourne will be upstairs playing rock and pop from the 60s to now

8 p.m. to 12 a.m. The 6 Pak playing 60s music

Saturday

Club hours: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Kitchen hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. or until the food is gone

Entertainment:

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Stan Mroz Orchestra playing polka

4:15 p.m.: P.R.C.U.A. Malbork Dance Group, kid Polish dancers

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Stan Mroz playing polka

7 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Forged in Blue will be upstairs playing rock, country and blues

8 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Skybourne playing rock and pop from the 60s to now

More information about its Pulaski Days festivities and menu can be found on Facebook.

AMERICAN LEGION NORTHEASTERN POST 459

658 Michigan Street NE

Website | Facebook

The American Legion Northeastern Post 459 in Grand Rapids on Oct. 5, 2022.

The American Legion Northeastern Post 459 was officially chartered in 1947, according to the organization’s website. Since nearly all of its World War II veteran members were of Polish or eastern European heritage, the post joined the Pulaski Days organization, according to event organizers.

Pulaski Days schedule:

Friday

Hall hours: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Kitchen hours: Full Polish meals from noon to 7 p.m.

Entertainment:

12 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Karaoke

6:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Denny Gramza’s Extravagramza

Saturday

Hall hours: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Kitchen hours: Full Polish meals from noon to 7 p.m.

Entertainment: Karaoke from noon to 12 a.m.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS

1140 Muskegon Avenue NE

Knights of Columbus in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

Knights of Columbus Council 3104 was founded on Jan. 11, 1948, according to the Polish Heritage Society of Grand Rapids.

Friday

Hall hours: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Food service: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Entertainment: DJ from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday

Hall hours: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Food service: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Entertainment: DJ from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday

Family Fun Day from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. with food served until 4 p.m.

Entertainment: DeeJay the Clown from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

LADDIES HALL

St. Ladislaus Aid Society

58 Lane Avenue SW

Website | Facebook

Laddies Hall in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

St. Ladislaus Hall, or Laddies, was founded on May 22, 1904, according to the Polish Heritage Society of Grand Rapids.

Pulaski Days schedule:

Laddies Hall will feature polka music throughout the weekend. The menu, prepared by hall members, includes kielbasa, golumbki, pierogi, kapusta, seasoned redskin potatoes and its famous mushrooms, according to its Facebook page.

Thursday

Hall hours: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kitchen hours: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s Polish-American night when visitors will get a preview of the weekend’s food with kapusta burgers, kapusta dogs and pierogi.

Friday

Hall hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Kitchen hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday

Hall hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Kitchen hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday

Hall hours: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kitchen hours: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until the food is gone.

Entertainment: Gerry Kaminski & the Polka Network from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

ST. GEORGE’S HALL

St. George Peter & Paul’s Aid

1513 Quarry Avenue NW

St. George’s Hall in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

St. George’s Hall was founded in 1905, according to the Polish Heritage Society of Grand Rapids.

Pulaski Days schedule:

Thursday

Hall hours: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

There will be live music from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the kitchen will be open Thursday night.

Friday

Hall hours: 11:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Kitchen hours: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Entertainment: Signal Point from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday

Hall hours: 11:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Kitchen hours: 12 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Entertainment: Signal Point from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday

Hall hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kitchen hours: 12 p.m. until sold out of food

Pulaski Days Raffle Drawing at 5:30 p.m.

SONS AND DAUGHTERS

Sons and Daughters Club of Grand Rapids

1057 Hamilton Avenue NW

Facebook

Sons and Daughters Club of Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

Sons and Daughters Club was founded in 1912, according to the Polish Heritage Society of Grand Rapids.

Pulaski Days schedule:

Friday

Hall hours: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Food will be available starting at 12 p.m. and until it’s gone.

Entertainment schedule:

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Swineharts “Stripped”

7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Scottville Clown Band

Saturday

Hall hours: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Food will be available starting at 12 p.m. and until it’s gone.

Entertainment schedule:

12 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Scottville Clown Band

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Swineharts “Stripped”

8 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Tomas Esparza Band

Sunday

Hall hours: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.