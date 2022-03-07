How GR African American Museum hopes to fill larger space

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The director of the Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives said the search for a new building has been “a long journey.”

“We must have looked at 100 buildings. Literally every building in town that was empty, we looked at,” George Bayard III said at the WOOD TV8 Digital Live Desk Monday.

Now, Bayard said GRAAMA has found what it considers the perfect place for a new home: an office building on State Street SE between Jefferson and Lafayette avenues, not far from downtown.

The three-floor, 18,000-square-foot building would be a huge upgrade from the current location at 87 Monroe Center in downtown Grand Rapids. The first floor alone is three to four times the size of the downtown spot.

“It will have exhibits and displays, but it will be our open space that we will be able to use and convert with seating for movies, lectures, events, receptions, weddings funerals, we expect to have that as our community space,” Bayard said of the first floor.

There are also plans include vendors, including We Are Lit, which supports diversity in literature; an expanded gift shop; plenty of museum space devoted to local and changing exhibits; an art gallery; an archives and research center; a recording studio and more.

GRAAMA will need to raise some $5.3 million to buy the building and renovations. To support the organization, click here.