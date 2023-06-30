GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As Grand Rapids prepares for thousands of people to fill downtown for the annual fireworks show, the Grand Rapids Fire Department has its own preparations underway to keep everyone safe.

Deputy Chief Jack Johnson has been with GRFD for 25 years and said there has always been a pre-plan in place for the fireworks show. He said there is a lot of time, effort and coordination that goes into making sure the department is prepared to keep everyone safe. The show starts at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, but some crews start getting in place as early as 4:30 p.m.

“We call back five individuals and we actually put two boats in the water, one below the dam and one above the 6th Street dam. We put personnel on top of Bridgewater place, we put personnel on top of Amway Grand and we set up an aerial truck on top of DeVos,” Johnson said. “We also have an engine that roams around Ah-Na-Bawen Park in case there are any medical emergencies that we might need to handle.”

Another potential issue emergency crews have to prepare for is the possibility of the fireworks not functioning properly.

“If they have a fireworks malfunction, the company that does it is a professional company and they have a plan for that, but if something were to go awry, we have crews standing by to provide any type of medical care, treatment, transport that we would need.”

Drier-than-average weather this year in West Michigan has also been a concern. Johnson said the department typically sprays down Lookout Hill so the ground isn’t too dry, but this year they will also be wetting down Ah-Nab-Awen Park because the sprinkler system is not currently working.

In addition to commercial fireworks, consumer-grade can also pose risks.

“On top of the dangers that fireworks present for fire there’s also the potential that (people) could harm themselves lighting off fireworks, so you want to make sure when you buy your fireworks you’re buying consumer-grade fireworks and not the commercial grade that they’re shooting off at the fireworks displays,” Johnson advised.

People lighting off their own displays are urged to keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby. Watering down the lawn around the location you plan to light them off could also prevent dry grass from sparking a fire.