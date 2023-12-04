GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Around the holidays, it’s easy to throw budgets out the window in the name of giving joy — but that typically doesn’t leave the person in debt feeling very joyful after the fact.

Shannon Bruin, the regional clinic director for Thriveworks in Grand Rapids, says this can happen because of the pressure of the holidays.

“We’re spread thin. We have to buy Thanksgiving meals and gifts and extra things for school, and then Christmas and make cookies. Everything adds up,” she said. “So when we go shopping, we’re already feeling unsettled, and that influences the choices we make.”

Much like keeping a monthly budget in place for expenses like rent, a mortgage, car payments or insurance, Bruin recommends planning ahead for holiday expenses as well.

“If you’re really tech savvy, you can make a spreadsheet. This way, you can think through, ‘What do I really want? What do I really want to give with intention?'” Bruin said. “Instead of just filling a cart with things that are available or on sale that nobody really wants or you may feel regret for buying later.”

People can also run into issues when their shopping is influenced by emotional baggage, with pressure to get their kids or relatives the “cool” thing everyone will be talking about.

“A lot of times, there can be peer pressure to what happens at holiday shopping and some guilt if you’re not doing good enough or getting the right things or the coolest thing,” Bruin explained. “Sometimes that influences us, and we make decisions that maybe aren’t healthy for our budget, or that we don’t feel good or happy about giving later on.”

To keep budgets in a good place, Bruin recommends stopping to reflect on a purchase, considering whether it’s an impulse buy or something you thought about buying before that moment. She follows a 24-hour rule for any uncertain purchases.