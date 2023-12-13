GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Corewell Health has added additional visitor restrictions to its eastside children’s locations after Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital implemented similar restrictions last month.

Doctors from both locations spoke with the media Wednesday morning. They said this is the time of year where RSV, the flu and COVID-19 cases rise.

“We’re seeing what is pretty typical a respiratory season compared to the pre-pandemic years,” said Dr. Andrea Hadley, the division chief of pediatric acute care at Helen DeVos. “It does not feel as bad as a surge as last year where we had multiple different viruses hitting us at the same time.”

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert in October over the low supply of the RSV vaccine, Hadley said they were able to order a large amount before the start of the respiratory season.

“We have set aside a specific number of doses for the highest-risk patients, so that they will be available through the RSV season,” she said. “The remainder of the doses will be equitably distributed to our primary care offices.”

The most vulnerable include those 65 years and older, infants and toddlers with preexisting conditions.

“If you are worried about the way your child looks when they’re breathing, please bring them in to be seen,” said Dr. Evelyn Laskowski, division chief of pediatric medicine for Corewell Health East.

Hadley said it’s time people go back to the basics when it comes to washing hands, staying home when someone is sick and avoiding large gatherings if someone you know is actively ill.