GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Transportation wants your opinion about changes that could be coming to US-131.

The goal is to modernize the segment of US-131 between 28th Street and Cherry Street, which is considered a priority zone. MDOT says more than 120,000 vehicles use the corridor each day.

In a new online survey, the department is seeking public input on three major changes that could take place.

First, MDOT is considering altering the Wealthy Street interchange to make it an underpass beneath US-131. Officials say this could increase access to local streets and destinations, but it could potentially slow down traffic flow on local streets by creating more intersections. On the other hand, keeping Wealthy Street as an overpass would facilitate traffic flow on local streets that cross US-131, but it would remain trickier to access some local facilities.

Another potential change involves adding more lanes to the freeway, which currently has three lanes in each direction. This could mean simply adding shoulders, adding weave/merge lanes that connect between ramps or adding a full new lane in each direction.

Finally, MDOT could remove most interchange access at MLK Jr. Street. The department says this would allow space for better interchanges at Wealthy and Hall streets. If this change were paired with complementary improvements to local streets, officials say it would help trucks use the local street network rather than using nearby neighborhoods.

The survey, which runs through Dec. 31, 2023, is available here. You can learn more about the potential changes here.