How crews approach fires threatening artifacts, art

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When alarms come in to local firehouses for a church or a museum, the response takes on special meaning for firefighters.

Those types of buildings hold artifacts that remind us of our history and confirm our beliefs. But as the world saw earlier this week when Paris' famous Cathedral of Notre Dame burned, flames don't discriminate. Part of the army of Parisian firefighters sent to battle the flames were detailed to saving irreplaceable items, including artwork and religious relics.

In June 2011, the artifacts removed from a fire at Our Lady of Aglona Church on Grand Rapids' West Side received much the same treatment.

"First of all, we're going to try to put the fire out," Grand Rapid Fire Department Lt. William Smith said. "But we want to be in salvage mode in trying to protect those artifacts that oftentimes can't be replaced."

Safety is the top priority when firefighters get the call for a fire, but the preservation of artifacts is also high on the list. Firefighters rely on church members to determine what needs to be removed first.

"We don't keep a list on the machines when we respond, so that’s very helpful if someone's on scene and knows the structure, knows where things are and to help us help them keep their artifacts safe," Smith said.

Actually doing so can be difficult because of the nature of church fires. Typical open architecture leads to fires that are difficult to contain and dangerous to fight, as was the case in Paris. Firefighters have to weigh the desire to remove artifacts with their own safety.

And they can't remove everything.

"There may be things that we can't move out just because of the size and the physical strength it would take just to bring them out. So we would try to protect them in place just as best as possible," Smith said.

When it comes to local museums, the priorities are the same. So are the concerns for firefighters.

"We don't carry white gloves, so we want to make sure that we don't damage anything," Smith said.

Both the Grand Rapids Public Museum and Grand Rapids Art Museum are newer, modern facilities with built-in fire protection systems.

GRAM spokeswoman Elizabeth Payne told 24 Hour News 8 in an email it has an internal policy that covers different scenarios.

“…But getting people safely out of the building is our first priority. Our collection is insured in case of a fire, and our building has portable fire extinguishers, fire suppression, and fire detection systems throughout," she wrote.

While it’s a tough one to learn, a lesson that often comes out of a church fire is the importance of including fire suppression systems in the rebuild.