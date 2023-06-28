GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kentwood man will spend the rest of his life in prison after beating his friend, who was paralyzed, to death and setting fire to his home.

Chad Bruining, 43, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder plus another 15 to 30 years for second-degree arson. He received credit for 977 days served.

He was convicted in May of killing Todd Cappendyk on Oakland Avenue near Knapp Street in northeast Grand Rapids in October 2020.

The two were friends. At one point, Bruining took care of Cappendyk, who was paralyzed from the chest down and used a wheelchair.

Judge Christina Elmore called the killing “brutal and senseless,” saying Bruining beat and disfigured his friend before setting the house on fire to cover it up.

“It was countless times that he was struck in the head,” Elmore told Bruining. “To add insult to injury, you set him and his house on fire in order to cover up your actions in this case. It’s really inexplicable how this entire event occurred.”

Grand Rapids emergency responders on the scene on Oakwood Avenue NE after the fire. (Oct. 25, 2020)

Lynnae Robinson, Cappendyk’s sister, told Bruining he has shown no remorse, sympathy or sense of accountability for what he did.

“He was your friend, Chad, for nearly 20 years,” Robinson said. “How could you do this to him? He was paralyzed, helpless and had no way to defend himself from you. He was your friend. Take accountability for what you did to him.”

Cappendyk had previously taken Bruining into his home after Bruining’s girlfriend kicked him out, Robinson said.

“It was that kindness toward you, Chad, that ultimately ended his life,” she said.

“Todd’s home was charred and covered in blood, and literal pieces of him were left on the floor,” she continued. “The marks and indentations of his teeth were left on the floor where he lay helpless, unable to get away from your brutal attack. Imagine finding flesh and a tooth still attached of your own brother, Chad.”

Robinson said Bruining “took a piece of us that we will never get back.”

“We will never be whole again,” she said. “Almost three years later, the pain of losing Todd is still raw and the grief comes in waves. The good memories are clouded by what he did to him.”

When Elmore asked Bruining if he would like to make a statement, he was silent for several seconds. His attorney told him not to say anything. But against his attorney’s advice, he eventually addressed the court.

“I lost a friend that I cared a lot about, I never had any bad relationship with and I did a lot of good things to help him,” Bruining said. “We were good friends. I’ve been feeling physically sick. I’m barely standing up. … I want them to know I miss my friend. I don’t know what else to say. I didn’t prepare… I didn’t even know what was going to happen today. I had no idea.”

Bruining’s attorney declined to comment to News 8, but he said during the hearing he intends to file an appeal. He has 42 days to do so.