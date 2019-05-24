How Aflac ducks are helping kids with cancer in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Children in the oncology unit at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital have a new toy to help them communicate.

The My Special Aflac Duck allows children going through treatment to communicate how they’re feeling without talking.

The toy uses disks with pictures of different emotions. The child holds up a disk to the toy and it displays the emotion, allowing the child to share with caretakers when they’re hurting or scared.

Jeffrey Wagaman’s daughter, Hannah, is battling cancer. She got one of the ducks Friday.

“It will help her to work with the duck to indicate stomach pain in various parts of her body, where the pain would be originating from, and pick up her spirits a little bit in the process,” said Wagaman.

The toy ducks also have chemotherapy ports just like many patients.

“Not only is it about treatment, but children going through cancer need comfort,” said Jeff Werner, market director with Aflac.

The My Special Aflac Duck also comes with a free app that allows the children to feed and bathe their new pet.

