GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The ‘House of Cards’ art installation for World of Winter is finally on display after delivery delays.

The cards arrived in Grand Rapids on Thursday and a crew began installing them on Friday. Set up continued Saturday morning as the group works to turn on the lights and music that will accompany the art itself.

This is one of six international art pieces Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. is bringing to Grand Rapids.

Bill Kirk, communications director for Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., hopes all of the art during this year’s festival will draw more people to the vibrancy of the town.

House of Cards art installation located at Calder Plaza until March 5.







“Anytime there’s more people downtown we are happy about that for support for the businesses and to enjoy the public spaces,” Kirk said. “Last year we had a ton of visitors come through, both locally and folks coming from out of town, so we expect a similar crowd this year if not bigger. We’ve got more events and art this year.”

On Saturday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., stilt walkers, LED performers, fire breathers and aerialists from the Grand Rapids Entertainment Group will be performing at Calder Plaza.

“Definitely come down and check it out. It’ll be quite a spectacle with a beautiful backdrop for the whole festival there’s something for everybody pretty much every weekend. We have walking tours and an ongoing scavenger hunt so something going on all the time,” he said.

To find out more about events and the art on display, visit the World of Winter website.