House in NW Grand Rapids struck by several bullets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after several bullets struck a house in northwest Grand Rapids early Monday morning.

Grand Rapid Police Department Public Information Officer Raul Alvarez officers were called around 1:30 a.m. to the area of Sibley Street NW and Pine Avenue NW for reports of shots fired.

Then a resident at a home on Lane Avenue NW near Lake Michigan Drive NW called authorities after his apartment was struck by bullets.

Investigators found seven casings in the street. There were about four to five rounds in the upper-floor apartment. The lower apartment was struck twice but no one was inside the apartment at the time, according to Alvarez.

Witnesses told police that a dark-colored vehicle shot at the house before driving away.

There were no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.