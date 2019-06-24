House hit by gunfire on GR’s southeast side

Police investigating after house hit by gunfire in Grand Rapids Monday, June 24, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a house in Grand Rapids was hit by gunfire early Monday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at a house in the 900 block of Oakdale Street near Kalamazoo Avenue on the city’s southeast side.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told 24 Hour News 8 that no one was hurt nor in custody. No suspect information was available.

It’s unclear if anyone was inside the house at the time of the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.