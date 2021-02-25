House hit by gunfire in SE Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a house was struck by a bullet in southeast Grand Rapids Wednesday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said that shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to a report of up to 20 shots fired in the area of Oak Park Drive and 42nd Street SE. The shots were heard during the 911 call.

Investigators found nine casings, one projectile and one round that went into a house on Oak Park near the intersection of Kendall Street SE, according to GRPD.

Police said there were no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information can call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.235.