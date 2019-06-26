House hit by bullets; 4th confirmed shooting in GR Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after shots were fired at a house on the city’s southwest side Tuesday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lynch Street SW and Clyde Park Avenue SW.

The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 that no one was injured in the shooting. No suspect information was available.

It marks the eighth confirmed shooting in Grand Rapids since Saturday, and the fourth on Tuesday.

The police department and city leaders addressed the recent increase in violent crimes in Grand Rapids during a community meeting Tuesday evening.

Grand Rapids police are asking anyone with information in this case to contact them on Facebook, call 616.456.4177 or submit anonymous tips through Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.