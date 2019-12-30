Houlihan’s shutters Grand Rapids restaurant

An undated courtesy photo shows the Houlihan’s restaurant outside Breton Village mall in Grand Rapids. (Houlihan’s Grand Rapids/Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After seven years of business, West Michigan’s Houlihan’s has served up its last meal.

“There is never a good time to close a restaurant, but due to the wind down of the bankruptcy estate, Houlihan’s Grand Rapids has closed effective today,” the business announced on Facebook Sunday.

News 8 found the Grand Rapids restaurant’s website was also taken down by Monday.

Houlihan’s said its managers were “doing everything possible to minimize the impact to affected team members by working to place them at different continuing locations and reaching out to local restaurant companies.”

However, Houlihan’s corporate website lists no restaurant locations in Michigan.

Houlihan’s opened in 2012 at the corner of Breton Road and Burton Street near Breton Village Shopping Center.

“On behalf of the entire team, thank you for your support and friendship over the years. We do hope to see you at one of our other locations as your travels take you around the country,” the Grand Rapids Houlihan’s stated on Facebook.