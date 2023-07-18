GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A company based in Grand Rapids is converting hotels into affordable housing.

Vilicus Capital, a private real estate equity company, started focusing on hotel conversion in 2021 as a way to offer affordable housing to residents while making it a profitable project for investors.

Alex Cartwright, a managing partner of Vilicus, and Joseph Bowen, the vice president, are working on the project together. They met at Ferris State University, where Cartwright is an associate professor of economics, when Bowen was a student.

Bowen said he was on a study abroad program in Peru with Cartwright and they got stranded there for a week longer than planned due to the pandemic. That’s when the two started talking about working together.

Cartwright said Bowen at one point told him, “You have got to make sure that your company has a mission for the days when stuff is going poorly.”

“Some days aren’t fun, right? You’re not motivated to work on it. Well, you’ve got to have a compelling reason to work on it and creating affordable housing is compelling to us. It’s enough to keep us fired up working hard,” Cartwright said.

Cartwright said the number of apartments that cost around $600 to $1,000 a month has been decreasing.

“Even though there’s a record number of apartments being built right now, the number of apartments that rent from $600 a month to $1,000 a month has actually decreased by about 12 million units (nationwide since 2011),” he explained.

He explained developers are only building “B class and A class” apartments that are “highly-amenitized, luxury-oriented apartments.” Building new affordable housing is not profitable, he said.

As a college professor, he said he’s worried about recent graduates being able to find a place that’s a reasonable fraction of their monthly income.

“We have a record number of Americans that spend over a third of their income on rent,” he said, adding there’s also millions of people spending 50% of their income. “… I worry that young people look at that and they say, ‘Gosh, this economic system is slanted against me. It’s hard to save. It’s run by the rich people and I’m not going to be able to get ahead.’ And that they’re more skeptical of markets and business and free enterprise.”

Bowen said he saw the need for housing personally while helping his girlfriend look for an apartment in Holland.

“We couldn’t find a single affordable one-bedroom apartment. We couldn’t even find a studio in the entire city. There were none,” he said. “That pattern is mirrored across the entire country. And I can just imagine people … getting out of college, they have all these dreams and aspirations and then they just get slammed by a very strange housing situation.”

He said adding a few hundred units at a time can help bring relief.

Vilicus Capital is focused only on hotel conversion and no other multi-family properties, the two said. It is looking at the West Michigan and Texas markets.

It added two Houston, Texas, area properties about 10 days ago and has a third in that area further along in the process.

Cartwright said “the right opportunity hasn’t presented itself yet” in West Michigan, but they’re looking for hospitality properties.

The firm looks for hotels that are either under-performing and could have kitchens added in, or extended-stay hotels with kitchens already in the units. They continue to operate them as hotels to keep cash flow going while they convert the units into apartments. It takes about nine to 12 months to “stabilize” the properties, Cartwright said.

Bowen and Cartwright explained a big cost is the time it takes to get the property rezoned.

“Most municipalities and like the folks who are out in Grand Rapids are open to it,” Cartwright said. “But … there’s not really an established process. So that just means it takes time for people to come out and figure out, ‘What exactly are we going to require?'”

He added cities are willing to work with the company but they aren’t asking for “any kind of subsidies or tax handouts.”

“Right now, the supply of affordable housing is kind of beholden to how many low income housing tax credits the state hands out every year,” he explained.

He said buying and converting a hotel costs significantly less than buying an existing apartment building.

“Once we convert these and stabilize them as apartments, they’re worth two to three times what we paid for them,” he said.

Hotels are also typically in good locations and have good amenities, like pools and gyms, “that your typical workforce housing doesn’t often have,” Cartwright said.

They’re currently looking for more properties and partners to invest.

“When you’re buying something at between one half and one third of the market rate, that means there’s a lot of upside and limited downside. And at the same time, real estate is a is fantastic protection against inflation, and it pays cash every single month,” Cartwright said. “We’re looking for people that are interested in holding the properties long term with us.”