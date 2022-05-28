GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A hotel, Starbucks and urgent care center may soon join the cluster of businesses surrounding Celebration Cinema North in Grand Rapids.

Thursday, the Grand Rapids Planning Commission approved a change to guidelines for the Celebration Village development to allow an urgent care facility. City planning officials speculate urgent care facilities were not originally included as a possibility for the development because that type of business didn’t exist when Celebration Village was built in the mid-1990s.

(An architectural rendering shows what the WellNow Urgent Care facility at 2135 E. Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids may look like.)

Grand Rapids Retail Management II, LLC plans to demolish the former Chili’s Grill and Bar at 2135 E. Beltline Ave. NE and build two buildings on the site. One of the new facilities would house a WellNow Urgent Care center and the other would feature two retail spaces, one of which is expected to be a Starbucks.

(A conceptual rendering shows the proposed coffee retail space for 2135 E. Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.)

The commercial retail building would feature an outdoor patio and outdoor fireplace. The urgent care facility would not be a 24-hour operation.

The planning commission also approved the parking, sidewalk and traffic plan for a new Home 2 Suites by Hilton near Celebration Village. The extended stay hotel would be located at 3082 Peregrine Dr. NE on an empty lot just north of Celebration Cinema North and west of Hopcat, near East Beltline Avenue.

Developers previously proposed building a Holiday Inn Express hotel on the property two years ago, but those plans changed.

“Part of the reason is if you look back at those approvals and you see July 7 of 2020, we’re literally in the throes of a pandemic, and the hospitality industry was one of the most hard hit of those industries,” said project representative Andy Andre with Triumph Engineering & Design. “And so, the previous group that was there just could not make that project work. So that project morphed into what you see today.”

(An architectural image shows the proposed 107-room hotel that would be located on East Peregrine Dr. NE near East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.)

The new four-story hotel would feature 107 guest rooms and outdoor patio areas. The plans also call for bicycle parking; Andre said the hotel will provide bicycles for hotel guests to use.

Andre said Caledonia-based developer Matt Piromari already has more than a dozen hotels in the state so “he has a great pulse on what the market is, how it’s moving.”

He said the trend Piromari is seeing among his current hotels is higher demand for extended stay hotels, which feature rooms with refrigerators, kitchenettes and dishes.

“It’s an extension more of home, and so what they’re finding within the industry is that’s more sought after and that’s going to probably continue to be more sought after as we continue on. That’s what really facilitated the change to a Home 2,” Andre said.