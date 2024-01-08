GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Local hospitals are seeing longer wait times at urgent cares, walk-in clinics and emergency rooms.

Corewell Health officials say the longer wait times are due to an increase in respiratory viruses, including COVID-19 and RSV.

While the hospital and area clinics are ready to treat any patient that comes through their door, the increase in minor symptomatic patients looking for treatment can cause a backup, not only in the ER but in scheduled surgeries and other departments as well.

“It’s pushing us up towards those capacity type levels where we start reevaluating how we deliver care in certain areas… (It’s) more difficult to do the things that you’re usually doing like surgeries and procedures… because you have to tend to people who have an illness,” Dr. Charles Gibson, vice president for medical affairs at Corewell Health in West Michigan, said.

He says that while it’s not at the same level as during the pandemic, “it’s certainly not as comfortable as we would like it to be.”

If you’re feeling sick but aren’t having a persistent fever or shortness of breath, Gibson encourages you to consider opting for a telehealth appointment instead of an in-person appointment.