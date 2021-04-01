Hope Network adds much needed medical detox program

The home patients can live in while receiving treatment (Courtesy Hope Network)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new medical detox program has started in Grand Rapids as substance abuse numbers rise.

Hope Network added the new program to their Center For Recovery Thursday.

The program is very needed, the provider said in a statement, citing rising numbers of substance abuse.

In West Michigan, fatal overdoses doubled in spring 2020 compared to spring 2019, they said, while nationwide, “13% of U.S. adults reported either starting or increasing substance use since COVID-19 started” in 2020, compared to 7.7% of adults who reported a use disorder in 2019.

Hope Network said that an estimated 412,000 Michigan residents who are not getting the substance abuse treatment they need from a specialty facility, citing the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

“The current shortage of medical detox facilities means patients are often put on a waiting list, which delays treatment, prolongs suffering and leaves people at risk for overdose or suicide,” Phil Weaver, Hope Network president and CEO, said.

Patients will receive both medical and social support will stopping the use of substances including opioids, alcohol and sedatives. A residential option in northeast Grand Rapids will allow patients to live on site if necessary while getting the treatment they need.

The living room in the residential facility (Courtesy Hope Network)

The kitchen in the residential facility (Courtesy Hope Network)

Those interested in the program can call 833.903.2280.