GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids-based Barfly Ventures is shutting down its HopCat location in Louisville, Kentucky.

HopCat announced the closure on Facebook Tuesday, saying it couldn’t reach a rent deal with the landlord despite “extensive negotiations.”

That is the same reason Barfly gave when shutting down its Royal Oak restaurant in May.

Barfly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June, citing debt made worse by coronavirus closures.