Honoring Juneteenth, Black-owned restaurant offering free food

GRAND ARPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Black-owned restaurant in Grand Rapids will give away up to $1,000 worth of free food in celebration of Juneteenth.

Load A Spud Potato Bar at 1721 Madison Ave. SE, south of Dickinson Street, will offer free food to the public from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.

“Happy Juneteenth!” exclaimed Mike Buxton, who co-owns Load A Spud alongside Eric Mondine.

“We’d appreciate everybody stopping in,” said Buxton, who expressed gratitude for the donation that made the event possible.

Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack donated $1,000 to cover the restaurant’s cost.

“You are all invited today for a free dine in or carry out meal at Load-a-Spud (Monday) at 6pm courtesy of my Juneteenth Community Give Back (from the heart and soul)!” Womack wrote in a Facebook post announcing the event. “To celebrate Juneteenth and the historic legislation that has made it a national holiday, I am spending $1,000 at black businesses and inviting you out for free dinners.”

Womack said there will also be a Black history quiz and the child who wins it will receive $100 cash.

“Special thanks to Mike Buxton and Gonzo the God for accommodating this huge request to be the first restaurant to serve our Juneteenth dinners,” Womack wrote on Facebook.

The commissioner, radio personality and activist said he plans to make the Juneteenth Community Give Back an annual celebration.