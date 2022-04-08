GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ralph J. Honderd, a former Calvin University faculty member, athletic director and coach, died on Sunday at the age of 83.

Honderd attended Calvin University himself, where he competed on the track and field team and played four years of varsity basketball. He graduated from Calvin University in 1962 and returned four years later as a faculty member and coach. He stayed for the next 38 years.

Honderd was the Calvin athletic director for nine years but he was most involved in the kinesiology department by teaching classes and coaching several different sports, including basketball and track and field.

Besides teaching and coaching, Honderd served on church councils, a variety of committees and boards, especially ones dealing with disability ministries. He was awarded the Faith and Learning Award from the Calvin Alumni Association in 2016 for his volunteer endeavors.

Honderd leaves behind his wife, five children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, according to his online obituary.

Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, April 13, at the gravesite. Family and friends will gather at South Harbor Church from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Contributions in Ralph’s memory may be made to Harbor House Ministries, home to daughter, Karyn Honderd. To leave a message or memory in the family’s guest book online, visit the Dignity Memorial website.