Homicide suspect charged after body dumped near Sparta

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect has been charged in killing a man and then dumping his body near Sparta, police say.

Police say Jaeloni Maliek Talton, 24, of Grand Rapids has been charged with open murder, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm when committing a felony.

The site along Ball Creek Road in Sparta Township where a murder victim’s body was found on Sept. 1, 2020.

The body of a 60-year-old Tyrane Williams of Grand Rapids was recovered in long grass in Sparta Township on Sept. 1.

Investigators haven’t yet said how the victim died or explained what led up to his death, but they did say the suspect dumped his body early Aug. 20.