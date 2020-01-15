Home for homeless LGBTQ youth opens in Grand Rapids

Courtesy photos of the Grand Rapids home to help those in the LGBTQ community who are experiencing homelessness.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Five agencies helped renovate and open a home for those in the LGBTQ community who are experiencing homelessness.

Grand Rapids HQ, 3:11 Youth Housing, Inner City Christian Federation, Mars Hill Bible Church and Mel Trotter Ministries have partnered up to create safe and affordable housing for LGBTQ people.

The organizations say the program will have specific supports for LGBTQ youth. In Grand Rapids, at least one-third of youth experiencing homelessness identify as LGBTQ, according to the organizations.

Organizations say the home has been completely renovated. It includes three bedrooms, full bath, kitchen and a large dining room that will be used by the youth.

The second floor has two bedrooms, full bath and a deck off the kitchen that will be utilized by a 3:11 Youth Housing mentor, who will provide support to the residents, according to a news release.

A case manager will also be available to help residents with their education, vocational goals and budgeting.

More information about how to help the home can be found online.