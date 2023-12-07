GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Shoppers from across West Michigan made their way to Grand Rapids Thursday night for the 26th Annual Uptown Shop Hop.

“Nothing but fun,” said one shopper. “Festive. It’s safe out here. The shops are lovely. We just had the most delicious hot chocolate and little treats.”

Amy Ruis, owner of Art of the Table, said it’s an event local business owners look forward to.

“I would say for this whole Uptown area, it just means a lot that it has been going on for so long,” said Ruis. “It started in Fulton, and Fulton finally shared with us, and we were so excited.”

On Thursday, shoppers filled Wealthy and Fulton streets, many on the hunt for Christmas gifts or waiting for something to catch their eye.

“You never know what you’re going to bump into,” said shoppers. “It’s a treasure hunt. We find something every year, don’t we?”

Uptown Shop Hop returned last year for the first time since the pandemic. The event highlights local businesses and gives shoppers an opportunity to check out new stores.

Multiple Christmas-themed trolleys worked their way through the neighborhood. The trolleys then took shoppers to different shops in the area.

This year, organizers also added two new social zones: East Hills and East Fulton.

“I think it’s great,” said Kelsey DeLange, owner of Best Wishes. “I think it’s really nice to see people to come out and support like, the little guys, and actually get to know the people in their community that are doing cool things and supporting that, especially around the holidays. It’s just a big shopping time.”