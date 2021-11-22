Holiday grief support sessions begin Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While the holidays are an exciting time for many, others may be feeling a sense of grief due to the loss of loved ones.

Emmanuel Hospice is hosting support sessions to help people cope. The first one takes place Monday.

Leaders with the organization say navigating grief can be tough to begin with, but especially during the holidays. They want people to know there are resources to help.

Emmanuel Hospice will host three in-person Handling the Holidays support sessions at the dates and times below. They will all take place at 401 Hall St. SW in Grand Rapids.

Monday, Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Attendees are asked to wear a mask and RSVP in advance by emailing EHBereavement@emmanuelhospice.org or calling 616.719.0919.

The sessions are free to attend and will aim to help people who are struggling connect with an understanding community and learn how to manage expectations.

“So much of the holidays, the difficulty coming into it is thinking about what might go wrong or the fears and anxiety that come with it, so when you get in a group of people that are walking a similar path to your own, it can help relieve those anxieties and help you feel a sense of community going into what might be a difficult time of the year,” said Ashley Huisman, the bereavement coordinator for Emmanuel Hospice.

You can learn more about how to cope with holiday grief online.