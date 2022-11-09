GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The holiday season comes to life later this month at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park with its annual Christmas and Holiday Traditions exhibit.

This is the 28th year for the event, which features 46 trees and displays. The exhibit celebrates traditions and cultures from across the globe.

New this year is the seasonal light experience, an immersive audio and visual lightshow at the amphitheater. The outdoor show takes place from Dec. 19-23 and Dec. 26-30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The holiday exhibit opens Nov. 22.

More information can be found at meijergardens.org.

For a conversation with John VanderHaagen, the director of communications for Frederik Meijer Gardens, watch the video in the player above.