Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We have you covered.

There are dozens of events happening across the area, including ones that are adult-oriented, for families and if you’re on your own.

Here are some of the events you can look forward to taking part in starting Thursday:

Griffins host double-header

The Grand Rapids Griffins will be busy this weekend with two games in two days.

The Griffins host the Iowa Wild on Friday followed by a matchup with the Chicago Wolves on Saturday. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. for both games and will be held at Van Andel Arena.

Click here for tickets.

Meet and greet with celebrity chef Robert Irvine

Host of Food Network’s “Restaurant: Impossible” Robert Irvine will be at Grand Rapids Total Wine & More to promote his new line of spirits.

Irvine’s Spirits, a new line of vodka and gin, will be available for purchase and you will also have the opportunity to get the bottles signed by Irvine himself.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Click here for more information.

Hands On Science activities in Three Rivers

The Three Rivers Public Library will be hosting an event titled, “Leap into Science: Light and Shadow for Families” Saturday.

Stories, games and activities will be available to children and their families as part of the library’s Hands On Science series.

The event begins at 1 p.m. and is free to all who attend. More information can be found here.

Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show

Starting Thursday, Michiganders can check out the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV Show at DeVos Place Convention Center in downtown Grand Rapids.

More than 100 RV lines will be present with representatives available to answer questions. The show will take up more than 200,000 square feet of the venue, making it the largest RV show in the state. The show will last until Sunday evening.

Tickets range from $5 to $12 per day. Click here to learn more about the event.

Winter Wheat music festival

Music fans will want to check out the Winter Wheat festival for 12 straight hours of performances.

From 1 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday, music acts will take over two stages at The Intersection in Grand Rapids. This is the first Winter Wheat since 2019 and tickets will be $30 per person if bought in advance or $35 if purchased at the door.

To check out the acts or buy tickets, click here.

Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week

Friday kicks off the 13th Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week.

On top of singular events taking place each day of the week, there are also specials for residents to take advantage of, including discounts on your favorite crafted brews.

Guides to enjoy the festivities all week long can be found here.

Fireside Yoga in West Olive

Bringing a new meaning to the term “hot yoga,” the Hemlock Crossing Country Park in West Olive will be holding “fireside yoga.”

Those interested will have the chance to practice their poses next to a roaring fire for just $5. You must be 18 years or older to attend and all experience levels are welcome.

If you can’t make this week’s class, one will also be held Jan. 21. Click here to register for the event.

MLK Day events across West Michigan

Several West Michigan organizations will be holding events over the next few days to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Celebrations will be held in Grand Rapids, Big Rapids, Kalamazoo, Holland, Muskegon and virtually.

A full list of events can be found here.