GRPD: Hit-and-run suspect turns self in

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man turned himself in Saturday morning, police say.

The crash happened Friday morning at Hall Street SE and Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. A sedan collided with a moped and then took off.

The driver of the sedan surrendered to the Grand Rapids Police Department around 9 a.m. Saturday. Upon review of the case, his charges will be finalized by the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

The driver of the moped, a 33-year-old Grand Rapids man, was taken to the hospital and died Saturday night.

The identities of both men will be released once the victim’s family has been notified and the suspect has been charged.