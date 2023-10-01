GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There is a new addition to Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School that honors the school for more than a century of Catholic education.

People gathered after morning mass to see the installation of the school’s new Michigan Historical Marker. Catholic Central High School was founded in 1906 and the school has educated around 25,000 students throughout its years.

The marker symbolizes “the enduring legacy of Catholic education in Grand Rapids, dating back to 1833, and the vital role that Catholic Central has played since its establishment,” the school wrote in a news release.

The school’s archivist worked for two and a half years, pouring over documents, in order for the school to receive the historical marker. At the event, speakers talked about the importance of this marker and the school in the Grand Rapids community.

“I just think it gives the proper recognition of all that has happened in this place, at this site, for so long, for 117 years. And I guess it validates all the hard work that we’ve done here,” Deb Moore, the co-archivist of Catholic Central Archives, said.

If you want to take a look at the marker and read about the school’s history, you can find it between the Cathedral of Saint Andrew and the school.