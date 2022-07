GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Hispanic Festival celebrates 44 years, and organizers say this year’s event will bring in acts from around the United States and Mexico.

The 3-day event runs August 5-7 at Calder Plaza. Guests can expect food, music, art and culture from all Latin American countries.

Organizer Cesar Gonzales says it’s a great time for the community to come together and celebrate. The event is free and proceeds from vendor sales go to the Hispanic Center of West Michigan.