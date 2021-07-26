Hiring binge: Grand Rapids hotels holding Tuesday job fair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ Amway Grand Plaza hotel will be bustling with job recruiters Tuesday as several hotels look to rebuild their workforce.

AHC Hospitality is looking for nearly 100 workers, including restaurant and hotel managers, baristas, servers, houskeeping, cooks, a butcher and a massage therapist. The company says with COVID-19 restrictions and shutdowns lifted, it needs more workers as business picks up.

The job fair runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday inside Amway Grand Plaza’s first floor Imperial Ballroom. Attendees can park for free at the Amway Grand Plaza or JW Marriott Hotel parking ramps by bringing their parking tickets into the hotel for validation.

AHC Hospitality plans to fast-track hiring at the job fair with on-the-spot interviews that could lead to an immediate job offer and the potential to start work that same week.

More than a dozen jobs listed by AHC Hospitality have remained open for more than a month. The company is hopeful a recent minimum wage hike to $14 an hour will lure new applicants, in addition to health care benefits for full-time workers.

AHC Hospitality is also touting some nontraditional perks, including free employee meals while working, discounted parking downtown and travel discounts at Hilton and Marriott properties.

AHC Hospitality manages six hotels in the downtown Hotel District, including Amway Grand Plaza, JW Marriott Grand Rapids, AC Hotel by Marriott, Courtyard by Marriott, Hyatt Place and the dog-friendly Morton Hotel, which opened in March.

Those who cannot attend the job fair can find out more by emailing careers@ahchospitality.com or calling 616.776.6464.